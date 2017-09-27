Cardi B Saves G-Eazy’s Performance Of ‘No Limit’ On ‘Tonight Show’ Amidst Azealia Banks Feud

Cardi B looked totally unbothered by the drama happening with Azealia Banks as she performed ‘No Limit’ on ‘The Tonight Show,’ and you need to watch the video ASAP. The No. 1 songstress slayed!

Cardi B, 24, totally stole the show from G-Eazy, 28, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sept. 26. Skip to the 1:50 mark at the video above to watch the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker command the stage during their performance of “No Limit!”

Cardi looked totally stunning in a fluffy red fur and leather coat and thigh-high black boots. She was clearly having the time of her life with her pal G-Eazy, and it was definitely one of the most lit Fallon performances we’ve ever seen! See more of Cardi B’s hottest photos here.

Meanwhile, Azealia Banks ignited a feud with Cardi when she threw shade on Twitter earlier in the day on Sept. 26. “She’s only black when black want to include themselves in a success story,” Azealia wrote about Cardi in a since-deleted tweet (see below.) “I thought she was going to be a Latina hottie and not a poor mans’ Nicki [Minaj],” she added. Ouch!

Cardi then fired back by sharing proof that Azealia is actually a fan of her No. 1. hit “Bodack Yellow.” (Which, by the way, required dethroning Taylor Swift from the top Billboard spot. Not a small feat.) See for yourself on Cardi’s Instagram here, and yes, it’s as amazing as you think it is.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Cardi and G-Eazy’s performance on The Tonight Show? Watch and let us know!