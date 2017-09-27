Britney Spears Would ‘Love’ Justin Timberlake To Invite Her To Perform Super Bowl Show With Him

OMG! Everyone nearly freaked when a report claimed Justin Timberlake will be performing during the 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but could Britney Spears be joining him?

If you found yourself extremely excited when an earlier report claimed Justin Timberlake, 36, would be returning to the Super Bowl stage, we totally feel you! It’s been nearly 14 years since the singer last took the Super Bowl stage in an unforgettable way, and we were beginning to wonder if he’d ever come all the way back around (pun intended). Just when you thought things couldn’t get any better, a source now tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he could be joined by ex-lover Britney Spears, 35! See all of Britney’s best and worst moments here!

“The rumors of Justin doing the halftime show are true but they are definitely not finalized yet and one person that would love to join him on stage is Britney Spears,” a source close to HollywoodLife.com tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She originally wanted to do the halftime show herself, but things didn’t work out. Britney wants to bury the hatchet with Justin once and for all, and perform a song with him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show. She loved doing it the first time when NSYNC joined her, Nelly and Aerosmith at Super Bowl 35! She thinks that it would be epic!” We can certainly agree that that would be absolutely legendary!

This isn’t the first time the two have been reported to collab. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, rapper Timbaland spilled that “Justney” would be back and better than ever in 2018! Whatever the case may be, we hope that the two reunite. A performance like that may even top Lady Gaga‘s insane halftime show during Super Bowl 51.

