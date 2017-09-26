Wendy Williams Flaunts Wedding Ring & Slams Rumors That Husband Cheated On Her

Wendy Williams made her own marriage the subject ‘Hot Topics’ during her Sept. 26 show! After her husband was accused of living a ‘double life’ with a younger woman, Wendy shut down infidelity rumors and it was epic!

Wendy Williams, 53, addressed the infidelity rumors surrounding her marriage to Kevin Hunter, 46, on Tuesday morning [Sept. 26] during her show! “I’m a straight shooter, Pow-Pow! … It’s weird doing ‘Hot Topics’ and being a hot topic,” she began. “It’s some sort of weird story going around the Internet regarding my husband.” Long story short, on Sept. 25, her husband was accused of having an on-going 10-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. However, Wendy wasn’t fazed by the news. “You can believe what you want, but…” [as she held up her left hand to flaunt her massive diamond wedding ring]. “I stand by my guy,” she proclaimed. “We commuted this morning.” Talk about spilling that tea!

In true Wendy fashion, she went on: “All is well in Hunterville,” she assured her beloved audience. “Don’t believe the hype and if there was hype, believe me you — I would let you know.” Before she ended her personal “Hot Topics” segment, she joked, “I’ll be following this story, so I guess I’ll have to watch to find out what happens.” Mic drop!

Kevin Jr., and a secret home that he bought for Hudson! The hype started on Sept. 25, when DailyMailTV claimed Hunter was living a “double life” in a secret affair with a younger woman, Hudson. The outlet reported that Hunter and Hudson have been involved for over 10 years, where he’s allegedly been splitting his time between his home with Wendy and their son,, and a secret home that he bought for Hudson!

A rep for Wendy denied the drastic cheating rumors to the outlet and released the following statement: “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no “there” there.”

The devastating reports came just days after Wendy and Hunter returned from a romantic vacation to Barbados. And, it looks like all is well in paradise, according to Wendy!

