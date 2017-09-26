T.I. & Tiny Feel ‘Vindicated’ After Wendy Williams Cheating Rumors: She’s ‘Getting What She Deserves’

After Wendy Williams slammed their marriage, T.I. and Tiny are pretty pleased that she’s got some of her own alleged relationship problems!

Tiny, 41, and T.I., 36, have a new favorite program: The Wendy Williams Show. No, they haven’t kissed and made up with the talk show host Kevin Hunter, , 41, and, 36, have a new favorite program: The Wendy Williams Show. No, they haven’t kissed and made up with the talk show host after their bitter feud . That’s still going strong. They’re just completely entertained by the fact that Wendy’s going through an alleged cheating scandal after insulting them and their marriage! Wendy denied, denied, denied rumors that her husband, cheated on her with a massage therapist , going so far as to fan herself with a gigantic diamond on her ring finger. Tiny and Tip aren’t buying it.

“ Tiny does not believe Wendy’s denial that everything is okay in her relationship,” a source close to Tiny told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “ Tiny , of all people, understands that guys can be dogs at times. Wendy has an image to uphold but Tiny can see right through her charade on TV. She feels like people in glass houses should not throw stones and Wendy is the first one to call out cheaters, but when things are not right in her family she can’t own up to the problems. She’s feels that there is definitely something shady going on with Wendy ‘s husband.

seconds what his wife said, according to the source, who is also friendly with the rapper. He’s all but giddy that this is happening to Wendy, 53! “T.I. feels vindicated after hearing about Tipseconds what his wife said, according to the source, who is also friendly with the rapper. He’s all but giddy that this is happening to Wendy, 53! “T.I. feels vindicated after hearing about the latest rumors about Wendy ‘s man stepping out on her. He’s is not surprised at all about the cheating rumors and can’t stop laughing about it. He thinks she is a hypocrite and she is getting what she deserves.” Damn!

HollywoodLife.com reached out to T.I. and Tiny’s reps for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you on Team Tip/Tiny, or Team Wendy? Let us know!