Tyga Reportedly Dissed Kylie Jenner 1 Day After Pregnancy Reports & Raved About Being Single

It seems like Tyga isn’t taking Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy too well — he reportedly threw major shade her way while making an appearance in an L.A. club just one day after the baby news broke!

Kylie Jenner, 20, wasted no time moving on from her March 2017 split from Tyga — less than a month later, she’d already started dating Travis Scott. Now, she’s reportedly more than four months along with Travis’ child, and Tyga had something to say about it while partying at Avenue in Los Angeles on Sept. 23, according to Page Six. The paper reports that the rapper took the microphone and shouted to the club, “Sometimes it’s better to be single. These hoes ain’t loyal!” While he didn’t mention Kylie’s name directly, he certainly seems to be throwing major shade, especially considering his alleged statement came just one day after news of her pregnancy broke online.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have yet to actually confirm the news themselves. However, she has noticeably been wearing much baggier clothing lately, and seems to totally be trolling us with some of her recent social media posts. In one Instagram, she’s lifting her shirt up slightly, and there doesn’t appear to be any sign of a bump. Then, in a Snapchat video posted Sept. 24, she’s wearing a tight black dress, and super quickly films the very top of her torso. Basically, she’s given us no full look of her stomach since the baby news, and is doing a pretty good job at keeping us guessing.

As for Tyga, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that he’s “absolutely gutted” over the reports of his ex’s pregnancy. “He feels it should have been him,” our source revealed. “This is not something he wants to think about. The news really sucks for him.”

However, the 27-year-old has moved on from his relationship with Kylie, too, and is rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman. He was also spotted out with Arianny Celeste on Sept. 24.

