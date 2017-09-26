‘The Voice’ Recap: Miley Fights Harder Than Ever To Nab Country Singers From Blake

On the Sept. 26 episode of ‘The Voice,’ coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Jennifer Hudson were blown away by talent during the Blind Auditions. Follow along with what went down here!

The first contestant to take the stage on the second night of Blind Auditions during season 13 of The Voice is Keisha Renee, who sings “I Can’t Stop Loving You” by Don Gibson. You’d never expect it, but Keisha is a country artist, and although she spent five years singing backup for Nicki Minaj, she’s ready to break out on her own and sing the kind of music she’s always wanted. Blake Shelton is the first to turn around, followed by Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, then, Miley Cyrus. They all fight to land Keisha on their teams, but in the end, she picks (no surprise) Blake.

Next up, Dylan Gerard performs a rendition of “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. It takes a bit of time, but eventually, Adam and Jennifer turn around, and before he even makes his choice, Dylan gets a bit of mentoring from Jennifer. However, he goes with Adam as his coach. Maharasyi, whose aunt is a famous singer in Indonesia, is the next to perform. Her performance of “Tell Me Something Good” gets Miley and Jennifer’s attention, and the ladies battle it out for Maharasyi, who chooses Jennifer.

The next performer is 61-year-old Marlo Wells, who sings “Love Me Now.” Unfortunately, it doesn’t impress the coaches quite enough, and no one turns around. Next up, Red Marlow, a 40-year-old country singer, takes the stage and performs “Swingin.” It takes until nearly the end of the song for Blake and Miley to push their buttons, and since Miley really wants a country singer on her team, she fights Blake HARD for this one. No surprise, though…he goes with Blake.

The last artist of the night is Ashland Craft, another country singer. Her performance of “You Are My Sunshine” — the Chris Stapleton version — catches the attention of Blake, Adam and Miley, giving the 24-year-old another chance to steal a future country superstar from the “King of Country.” This time, she finally gets her wish!

Jennifer: Chris Weaver, Shi’Ann Jones, Lucas Holliday, Maharasyi

Blake: Mitchell Lee, Esera Tuaolo, Keisha Renee, Red Marlow

Miley: Janice Freeman, Brooke Simpson, Ashland Craft

Adam: Dave Crosby, Brandon Showell, Dylan Gerard

