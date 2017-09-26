Nicki Minaj Squashes Cardi B Feud Rumors & Congratulates Her On Number One Single

Um, what feud? Nicki Minaj just shattered the illusion she and Cardi B have major beef with an endearing tweet. Nicki tweeted at her fellow female rapper to congratulate her on the amazing success of her new single!

This has got to be one of the most amazing displays of girl power, ever. Nicki Minaj, 34, took to Twitter on Sept. 25 to crush any and all rumors that she’s feuding with Cardi B, 24. In fact, this tweet was actually a congratulatory message for her fellow female rapper. The “Anaconda” singer wanted to truly praise the Love & Hip Hop star for the crazy success of her new single “Bodak Yellow.” The track hit number one on the Hot 100 chart! Click here to see stars like Nicki and Cardi B flaunt their curves in latex outfits.

“Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement,” Nicki tweeted. “Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it.” Whoa, that is actually one of the most amazing things you could hear from Nicki — and Cardi knows it. She hopped on Twitter later in the day to thank the rapping icon for her gushing tweet. “Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️,” Cardi tweeted.

In case you were wondering what all the fuss is about, here’s the deal. Cardi’s single actually made history by hitting number one, because she’s the first female rapper to do so in 19 years. Without having a featured artist on the track, that is. That’s an absolutely amazing accomplishment. So, just like Nicki said, it’s “the only thing that matters!” Women have to look out for each other in the music industry, especially when it comes to rapping — a genre traditionally ruled by men. So we are so glad that if Nicki and Cardi were ever feuding, Nicki set it aside to acknowledge Cardi’s achievement.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki giving Cardi B props? Let us know below!