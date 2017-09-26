OMG! If you didn’t have any interest in buying Miley Cyrus’ new album — why would you not?! — now you will, as she just teased a powerful new duet with her ‘fairy godmother,’ Dolly Parton. Listen, here!

Yee-haw! It looks like Miley Cyrus joined forces with her godmother, Dolly Parton, for a hot new song that will be featured on her new album, dropping on Sept. 29. Not only did Miley tease the new track, called “Rainbowland,” on Instagram on Sept. 26, but it sounds like a bonafide hit! Listen to it below and then read the lyrics here: “Livin in a Rainbowland, where you and I go hand in hand …. Oh I’d be lyin , if I said this was fine , all the hurt and the hate goin on here …. we are rainbows me and you , every color every hue let’s shine thru , TOGETHER WE CAN , start livin in a Rainbowland!”

To promote the new song, Miley posted an old photo of her and Dolly on the set of Hannah Montana. And she captioned the pic by saying, “#Rainbowland feat. @dollyparton !!! Hear it all for yourself in 3 days when my album #YoungerNow drops! Looooove you fairy godmother! 💕🏳️‍🌈💕🏳️‍🌈.” Then, she posted the clip (which you can listen to below), with a portion of the lyrics in the caption spot.

As we previously told you, Miley will drop her forthcoming new album, Younger Now, on Friday, Sept. 29. Are you excited to hear what else Miley has in store for us? We’re beyond thrilled to hear the rest of the album!

