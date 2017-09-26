‘L&HH: NY’s Mariahlynn Goes Topless & Flaunts New Breast Implants During Wild Rap Performance

‘Love & Hip Hop’s Mariahlynn just went topless for her latest club appearance this weekend, and she let it all hang out! Her nipples were covered with glitter patches, while she let her new breasts hang loose!

Love & Hip Hop: New York star, Mariahlynn has new breasts and she’s not afraid to show them off! The rap star let the girls out to play during a club appearance in CA this past weekend. She took the stage to a “sold out” show, where she performed topless, with only two glitter patches covering her nipples. The reality star rocked white ripped jeans, nude heels and white cat ears for her scandalous night out. And, she’s never looked more fit! See the full image and watch her topless performance, below!

It’s unclear when Mariahlynn went under the knife. However, it’s been reported that she underwent a breast augmentation in the beginning of July. As seen above, Mariahlynn went for a plastic surgery consultation in Feb 2017. She met with plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Miami. The surgeon, who’s known for his large Snapchat following, even posted a selfie with Mariahlynn at the consultation. In the video, above, you can see the L&HHNY star and Dr. Miami discussing her breasts, where he measures her for her new size.

“I hate wearing a bra,” Mariahlynn said in the video. “So, for all the ladies out there who hate wearing a bra, like this is why I’m doing this, so my titties can sit in my dress perfectly.” Later on in the video she jokes, “Silicone is life.” After she and the doctor decided on a potential C or D-cup, they even discussed a butt procedure!

Mariahlynn implied that she gets made fun of for her smaller derriere, and that’s when she and Dr. Miami spoke about making it larger. Dr. Miami suggested that Mariahlynn should gain 5-10 pounds in order to do the procedure. And, although she didn’t confirm that she would undergo a “fat transfer,” she said she was “all for it,” when she asked the doctor what she should eat to gain weight. So, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“If I go through with this now what’re you going to talk about?”, she addressed her haters about the butt procedure. “You can’t talk about my butt being little; you can’t talk about nothing anymore!”, Mariahlynn shouted. She also inquired if the weight-gain would give her exactly what she needed, “because I don’t want to go too big,” she added. And, she took things a tad bit further when she asked, “Is there a surgery to make you taller?” However, Mariahlynn opted out of that one after Dr. Miami said that the surgery would require her to break some bones.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mariahlynn’s topless performance?