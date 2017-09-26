Jordana Brewster: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Will Be Even More ‘Emotional’ & ‘Heartfelt’ In Season 2

‘Lethal Weapon’ returns for season 2 on Sept. 26! HollywoodLife.com got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Jordana Brewster about what’s next for Cahill, Riggs, and more. Get ready, the show is going to dig even more into Riggs’s past!

Lethal Weapon is heading full force into its second season. The show, based on the movie series, continues to follow Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans) as they work to solve crimes in Los Angeles. Even though they couldn’t be more different, Riggs and Murtaugh are now like brothers. In the season one finale, Murtaugh realized just how far Riggs was willing to go to take down the drug cartel he believes is responsible for his wife’s death.

Season two is going to continue to explore Riggs and Murtaugh’s friendship. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jordana Brewster, who plays Dr. Cahill, in New York City recently, and she was able to spill some scoop about the new season. Jordana believes Lethal Weapon is the perfect TV “escape.” The show is full of fun and so much heart. Jordana also talks about her partnership with Zyrtec. Check out our Q&A below!

What’s it been like shooting season Lethal Weapon season two?

Jordana Brewster: We’ve been shooting for a couple of months now, and I’m so excited that it’s finally here! I haven’t seen the first episode yet, but it’s such a great chemistry with everyone on set. I just love the mix of the action and the humor that the show has. It’s kind of what everyone needs right now — an escape.

In the teaser trailer for the second season, it seems as though there’s more emotion, or this season will be more heavy. Are we still going to have that love affair between emotion and comedy, or will it dive deeper into more heartfelt storylines?

Jordana Brewster: I think it dives deeper into more heartfelt things. I mean the heart is there because Riggs and Murtaugh’s relationship is so legit and those two legitimately love each other. That’s what makes their partnership so great. I think they kind of wrap up the ex-wife story life a little early on, but there’s so much to dive into in terms of his history. So, that gets really emotional. That’s what also makes the audience so invested in his character.

Will Riggs be moving on from his tragic past in season two?

Jordana Brewster: I think we’re going to see more of Riggs’s past and him trying to move on, and whether or not he’s going to allow himself to move on. Cahill will hopefully help him to do that as best she can.

In terms of the action, will we see more crazy action scenes this season?

Jordana Brewster: Oh yes, that’s a huge part! I’m lucky and unlucky that I’m not there to film the action scenes because I’m not in them, because I think they would be really fun. Although I’m not there, when everyone reads the scripts, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. How are they expecting us to do this?’ Basically, it’s like shooting a mini movie every week. The action is so intricate, and they always make it look so good.

In terms of your role this season, what can we expect? Because fans were worried that you weren’t going to have a huge role for the second season.

Jordana Brewster: Well, we’re only on episode 7 so far, but Cahill’s been in the office a lot and working with Riggs a lot. But, you know, I’d love for [Cahill] to get out in the field a bit more. There was a great show back in the day called The Profiler, and I’d like to be part of profiling the criminals and sort of bring my psychological expertise into the field. I think that would be really fun, so let’s see if that happens. And, I’d also like to get in on some action with Keesha. We’re both campaigning for a little more action for the girls.

Right, after coming off Fast and Furious franchise, you’d be perfect!

Jordana Brewster: I know, it makes sense right?

After the success of season one with incredible ratings, how are you feeling going into the second season?

Jordana Brewster: Well, we’re on a new night, which will be cool. We’re kind of sandwiched in a comedy night. So I’ve seen the scripts get more funny, and Cahill’s been able to try out more comedy which is fun. Let’s see how that impacts everything. I’m also a ratings nerd as well, and there’s so much competition out here, but I do think there’s some safety being in season two. Then again, you don’t want to disappoint the fans, you have to keep aspiring. When you have someone like Clayne [Crawford] on set, he’s someone that’s a fanatic about the script and the quality. He’s just wonderful to work with because he’s like quality control at all times.

Tell us about your Zyrtec partnership!

Jordana Brewster: I’ve been a life-long allergy sufferer and I get them year-round, especially in LA because there’s no seasons. People always think I have a cold. I take Zyrtec to relieve my symptoms, so it was a really organic partnership. What I love about Zyrtec is that it doesn’t make you drowsy, and I can just have it at the ready if my allergies are bothering me and take it at any time for 24-hour relief. It’s really versatile.

Lethal Weapon airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

