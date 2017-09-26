Latin Grammy Nominations: Shakira, Justin Bieber & More — Full List
The 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations are here, and there are some surprising names included this year. Check out the full list of nominees!
The Latin Grammy Awards are happening Nov. 16, and the nominees were announced today, Sept. 26! Residente leads the pack with nine, while Maluma isn’t far behind with seven. Shakira currently holds the record for the female artist with the most awards (she has 11!), and she’s nominated for six more this year.
The Latin Recording Academy actually postponed the original announcement due to the destructive earthquake that hit Mexico on Sept. 19, out of respect for those affected by the devastation. “As an outgrowth of the terrible and tragic recent natural disasters affecting Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Houston, and Florida, the homes to many Hispanic communities, The Latin Recording Academy is postponing the announcement for the 18th Annual Latin Grammy Awards nominations announcement to a later date,” Latin Recording Academy President Gabriel Abaroa Jr. said in a statement. You can watch his full message above.
Below is a sample of the major categories — you can see all 48 here.
Album Of The Year
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Obras Son Amores — Antonio Carmona
A La Mar — Vicente García
Fénix — Nicky Jam
Mis Planes Son Amarte — Juanes
La Trenza — Mon Laferte
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) — Natalia Lafourcade
Residente — Residente
El Dorado — Shakira
Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez
Record Of The Year
“La Flor De La Canela” — Rubén Blades
“El Surco” — Jorge Drexler
“Quiero Que Vuelvas” — Alejandro Fernández
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee
“El Ratico” — Juanes featuring Kali Uchis
“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte featuring Juanes
“Felices Los 4” — Maluma
“Vente Pa’ Ca” — Ricky Martin featuring Maluma
“Guerra” — Residente
“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma
Song Of The Year (A Songwriter’s Award)
“Amárrame” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte featuring Juanes)
“Chantaje” — Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira, songwriters (Shakira featuring Maluma)
“Desde Que Estamos Juntos” — Descemer Bueno and Melendi, songwriters (Melendi)
“Despacito” — Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi, songwriters (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee)
“Ella” — Ricardo Arjona, songwriter (Ricardo Arjona)
“Felices Los 4” — Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, songwriters (Maluma)
“Guerra” — Residente and Jeff Trooko, songwriters (Residente)
“La Fortuna” — Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres, songwriters (Diana Fuentes featuring Tommy Torres)
“Tú Sí Sabes Quererme” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade featuring Los Macorinos)
“Vente Pa’ Ca ” — Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Maluma)
Best New Artist
Paula Arenas
CNCO
Vicente García
Martina La Peligrosa
Mau y Ricky
Rawayana
Sofía Reyes
Rosalía
Danay Suarez
Sebastián Yatra
Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album
Hijos Del Mar — David Bisbal
Rompiendo Fronteras — Alejandro Fernández
Flora Y Faῦna — Camila Luna
El Dorado — Shakira
Extended Play Yatra — Sebastián Yatra
Best Urban Fusion / Performance
“Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” — J. Balvin featuring Bad Bunny
“Despacito” (Remix) — Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
“El Amante” — Nicky Jam
“Dagombas En Tamale” — Residente
“Chantaje” — Shakira featuring Maluma
Best Alternative Music Album
Jei Beibi — Café Tacvba
Apocalipsis Zombi — El Cuarteto de Nos
La Trenza — Mon Laferte
La Promesa De Thamar — Sig Ragga
Palabras Manuales — Danay Suarez
Best Regional Song (A Songwriter’s Award)
“Compromiso Descartado” — Espinoza Paz, songwriter (Leonardo Aguilar)
“Ganas De Volver” — Horacio Palencia, songwriter (Horacio Palencia)
“Sentimiento Emborrachado” — Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón, songwriters (Santiago Arroyo)
“Siempre Es Así” — Juan Treviño, songwriter (Juan Treviño featuring AJ Castillo)
“Vale La Pena” — Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga, songwriters (Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga)
Best MPB (Música Popular Brasileira) Album
Dos Navegantes — Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise
DNA Musical — Alexandre Pires
Silva Canta Marisa — Silva
Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha — António Zambujo
Zanna — Zanna
