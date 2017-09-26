Kim Kardashian Refuses To Go To Paris Fashion Week 1 Year After Her Horrifying Robbery

Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at her luxury apartment in Paris on Oct. 3, and one year later, she’s understandably NOT interested in attending Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian, 36, “will not” be in Paris for Fashion Week this fall, as a source tells Us Weekly in a Sept. 25 report. Her sister Kendall Jenner, 21, will also not be walking or attending, the insider claims. Kourtney Kardashian, 38, will reportedly go.

As we know, Kim was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of Oct. 3, 2016 at her luxury apartment in the Hôtel de Pourtalès. Thieves got away with valuable jewelry, including a 20-carat diamond ring worth an estimated $4.49 million. See more photos of Kim at Paris Fashion Week last year here.

Kim has since spoken out about her horrifying experience, which at the time had her thinking she was about to die. “I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message,” she said during a June appearance on The View. “I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now,” she added.

Paris Fashion Week is happening starting today, Sept. 26, and goes through Oct. 3. We’ll keep you posted on with members of the Kardashian fam do make an appearance — if any!

