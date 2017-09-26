Alexis Skyy Vows To Be The ‘Best Mommy Ever’ Amidst Reports Ex Fetty Wap Is Her Baby Daddy

Alexis Skyy’s ready to be a mommy and she wants everyone to know it! The ‘L&HH’ star posted a sweet message on Instagram dedicated to the little bundle of joy she reportedly shares with ex-boyfriend Fetty Wap. Read the cute message here!

This is so sweet! Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Alexis Skyy, 23, is so excited to be a mother. She had to tell her Instagram followers all about the bond she’s already made with her unborn child: “Even though your [sic] so tiny.. & you haven’t fully grown yet!!! I’m so in love with just knowing your [sic] growing every second…inside of me the feeling of my body changing every day is beautiful…even though I’m sick as a dog I just pray your [sic] a healthy baby…I promise to be the best mommy there is. <3 PS to my little bundle of joy.”

This is the most proof Alexis has provided that she’s actually pregnant, save for a suspicious photo she posted in early September showing her bare stomach, captioned with a heart. She immediately deleted the photo as soon as fans started speculating that she had a baby bump — and that the father of her baby is allegedly ex-boyfriend Fetty Wap, 26! Neither Fetty nor Alexis have spoken out about that rumor, or the other rumor that they’re reportedly repairing their relationship. But Masika Kalysha, 32, the father of Fetty’s daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell, all but spilled the beans on Twitter. Yes, that Masika — Alexis’ Love & Hip Hop costar! She said on Twitter on September 12 that Alexis will officially drop the news on the Love & Hip Hop reunion show to try to shock her. Uh oh!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fetty Wap is the father of Alexis Skyy’s baby? Let us know!