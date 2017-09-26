7 Key Things You Must Remember Before ‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premieres

‘This Is Us’ is finally BACK! Before sitting down to watch the Sept. 26 premiere, here’s what you need to remember from the first season. From the state of Jack and Rebecca’s marriage to Randall’s big plans, this is the ultimate ‘This Is Us’ rundown!

1. We still don’t know how Jack died. Fans learned in season one that Jack passed away sometime in the 1990s when Kevin, Kate, and Randall were teenagers. There are so many theories about how Jack died, but the show hasn’t given away anything. We do know one thing: Jack’s death devastated the Pearsons.

2. Jack and Rebecca’s marriage wasn’t in the best place in the season 1 finale. Their marriage hit a rough patch when Rebecca decided she wanted to go on tour and Jack’s alcoholism resurfaced. They got into a huge fight. “I have no life!” Rebecca screamed at Jack. “I am a friggin’ ghost.” The next day, Rebecca told Jack that he should go stay with Miguel for a while. Before Jack left, he made sure to tell Rebecca how much he loved her. “You’re not just my great love story, Rebecca,” he said. “You were my big break. Our love story, and I know it may not feel like it right now maybe, but I promise you, it’s just getting started.”

3. Randall wants to adopt another child. In the season one finale, Randall revealed to his wife Beth that he wanted to add another member to their family. This brings the show full circle. As we all know, Randall was adopted by Jack and Rebecca after being left at a fire station by William, who knew he could not take care of a child.

4. William is dead. Randall met his biological father in the first episode of the series. Over the course of season one, Randall and William developed a close relationship. William moved in with Randall and his family. William was upfront with Randall about his cancer diagnosis. William’s condition worsened as the first season went on, but he was determined to see a road trip to Memphis with his son through. William and Randall hopped in the car and headed to the place where William grew up. After a beautiful weekend of music, laughs, and love, William ended up in the hospital. Randall thought he would be able to take William home, but William knew this was a one-way trip. Before he died, William gave his son a collection of poems he’d been holding onto for a long time.

5. Kevin and his first love Sophie are back together. Kevin and Sophie’s relationship stems from childhood. They were high school sweethearts and got married when they were young. They ended up divorcing because he cheated. Kevin and Sophie rekindled their romance in season one after Kevin realized that Sophie is the love of his life. Just when their life was getting back track, Kevin was offered a role in Ron Howard’s new movie. Kevin took the opportunity and relocated back to Los Angeles to film the movie.

6. Kate and Toby are engaged. Toby popped the question at the hospital after his heart attack. They decided to take it slow with the wedding planning, but they did move in together at the end of the season.

7. Rebecca and Jack’s best friend Miguel are married in the present day. When fans found out that Rebecca and Miguel got married, they were understandably outraged. While the marriage may seem a little odd, Miguel has shown he’s a good guy in both the past and present day. You’re probably going to end up loving Miguel. “He’s a really likable actor and a really likable guy, which is the greatest thing we have because we’ve put him in an uncomfortable situation,” show creator Dan Fogelman said during Television Critics Association summer press tour. “It’s not just this season but it’s future seasons that we have planned out where Miguel’s place in the story becomes bigger and bigger and bigger.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

