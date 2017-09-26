Did Harry Styles & Camille Rowe Just Confirm Romance? — Sweet New Pic Has Fans Buzzing

Are they or aren’t they? They sure look like they are in this new pic, which shows Harry Styles and rumored girlfriend, Camille Rowe, spending some QT in California.

Harry Styles, 23, looks like he has long moved on from ex-girlfriends, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Taylor Swift, 27. In a new picture, which is unfortunately undated but appeared on Twitter on September 25, Harry was caught hanging out with model, Camille Rowe, 27. The not-so-sneaky picture shows Harry carrying what appears to be Camille’s colorful handbag, as he walks just a step ahead of her inside a restaurant. Camille, who is covered up in a large sweater, is smiling at someone as Harry looks on from ahead of her. Harry’s rocking all black, including a newsboy cap, with the exception of a nude colored wrap that is tightly wound around his wrist.

While this picture may not confirm a romance, it definitely confirms that Harry and Camille are spending time together. Other pictures taken by fans show Camille in the audience during Harry’s Los Angeles concert on September 20. Fans were also tweeting that her Instagram story showed Harry singing, which had them freaking out that she was at his concert. Rumors started swirling that Harry and Camille could be dating over the summer, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported. The pair were reportedly spotted at an event in New York City together, and sources claimed that Harry was “besotted” with the model. Check out the new picture of Harry and Camille below, as well as the picture of Camille at Harry’s LA concert:

