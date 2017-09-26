That was fast! Kylie Jenner hasn’t even officially confirmed her pregnancy, and there is already a ‘reality star in the making’ Halloween Costume! See it below!

News broke that Kylie Jenner was reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott late on Friday, Sept. 22, and just three days later, Yandy.com published their “Reality Star In The Making” costume. Though she’s not named, it’s VERY clear this is inspired by Kylie. They describe the costume like this, “Boost your show’s ratings in this exclusive Reality Star in the Making costume featuring a white dress with a V-neckline, criss-cross spaghetti straps, a ruched and wrapped bodice, and a faux pregnant belly with a tie back closure.” Yikes.

The model is shown wearing a black wig and is holding an iPhone, taking a selfie. Those accessories are not included, obviously. The white dress is a nod to the outfit Kylie wore on Instagram on Sept. 19, which was an ad for FashionNova.com. The Halloween costume is $59.95. If you own a white dress and a pillow, you could probably make this costume yourself. If you don’t want to be chugging beers while “pregnant,” there are a lot of other options this year. Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Game of Thrones are super popular options for TV lovers, Pennywise the Clown is a no-brainer for horror fans, and obviously, there’s Taylor Swift and her many “dead” personas. Scroll through our gallery of the most popular Halloween costumes of 2017 right here!

