Floyd Mayweather’s Rumored GF Abi Clarke Reveals Split: ‘I’m Taking A Break’

Floyd Mayweather and his reported girlfriend, Abi Clarke have called it quits; or at least that’s how she made it seem during a recent interview! The reality star said she’s on a relationship hiatus! So, what’s the deal?

Ladies, it looks like Floyd Mayweather, 40, is back on the market… unless he was never off the market? His British reality star “girlfriend” [now, his apparent ex], Abigail Clarke, seemed to confirm her split with the famous boxer in a new interview. “I met Floyd last year in Vegas…” she told Closer magazine. “I’ve had a lot of relationships with high-profile men, I attract the — I don’t know why — but I keep it quiet. I’ll never be a kiss and tell girl.” The article went on to explain that Abi is “taking a break from relationships” as she shifts her focus to her achieving her fitness goals.

Abi — who was a regular on the reality show The Only Way Is Essex — and Mayweather have never been public when it came to their buzzed about relationship. In fact, they have never confirmed an official romance. And, the only photo of the pair together is the one above, from the night they met at a party in Vegas. The dating rumors started in the beginning of the summer [2017], when British outlet, The Sun reported that the pair had been secretly dating. And, while DailyMail claims Abi was with Floyd after he beat Conor McGregor, 29, on August 26, it’s unclear if she was actually in attendance.

Despite the split reports, both Abi and Mayweather seem to be in very good spirits. She took to Instagram on Sept. 26, where she gushed over her new interview, saying that her “spirit and confidence” were “high.” And, in true money Mayweather fashion, he too took to Instagram on the same day to flaunt his lavish, Beverly Hills mansion. The pro boxer revealed some new artwork he had put up in his home, which showed two large walls covered with a portrait of himself, and unexpectedly, Conor McGregor. To each his own, right?

