Kevin Hart Cheating Scandal: If Wife Eniko Wasn’t Pregnant She ‘Would Have Walked Away’

Pregnant Eniko Hart is still reeling with the fallout from her husband Kevin’s alleged cheating scandal. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details that if it wasn’t for their baby, she would have left him.

What’s a girl to do? Eniko Hart, 33, is eight months pregnant with husband Kevin’s baby, and the 38-year-old comedian is embroiled in an alleged cheating scandal where he claimed to be the victim of extortion. If it wasn’t for the fact that she’s having their first child soon, Eniko would have been outta there after such heartache! “Kevin is doing everything in his power to make it up to Eniko, and he swears that he will never mess up again. Eniko is so hurt and humiliated though, and she doesn’t know if she can ever really trust Kevin again. If she wasn’t pregnant then she would have walked away from him, but she doesn’t see that as an option right now,” a source close to Eniko tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kevin took the remarkable step of making his personal crisis known in an Intagram video where hae made a public mea culpa for putting himself in a bad position and making “mistakes” that forced him to apologize to his wife of 13 months. He admitted to a “bad error of judgement” and said that, “I’d rather fess up to my mistakes” than allow someone else to profit off them. He was referring to someone claiming to have video of him in a compromising position with another woman while partying in Las Vegas.

“Eniko has told Kevin that if he ever disrespects her again then it is over, but in the meantime she is trying to put it all behind them for the sake of the baby. Kevin broke Eniko’s heart during a time that she felt her most vulnerable, and only time will tell if she will ever be able to truly forgive him,” our insider adds. See pics of Kevin and Eniko in happier times, here.

The pain is just going to keep on coming for Eniko, as Montia Sabbag — the woman who claims slept with Kevin — gave a detailed interview about their alleged romp to Daily Mail TV on Sept. 25. She said that not only did they have sex three different times over three days, she never knew he was married! “He made me feel comfortable, I don’t remember exactly what happened, it kind of just happened,” she told the show. Montia said that they “partied” and “drank” and “ended up being intimate three times over the course of three days.” She also said the alleged sex tape — the one from which someone was reportedly blackmailing Kevin with a seven-figure sum — was shot the second time they had sex. Yikes!

