Dwyane Wade Raves Over Workouts With LeBron James As Reports Claim He Inked Cavs Deal
While reports claim Dwyane Wade is headed to Cleveland, he told HL that his summer workouts with LeBron James were ‘familiar’ territory! Now, he’s ‘excited’ for his 15th season, which may be with his best friend!
Dwyane Wade, 35, and LeBron James, 32, have the ultimate NBA bromance. They have a relationship that spans over 15 years and the NBA champs have always assured fans that their brotherhood lives on despite their different jerseys. However, that may all change. Dwyane may be packing his bags and heading to Cleveland, if reports that claim he’s just a few days away from signing with the Cavs are true. He just agreed to a contract buyout with the Chicago bulls, which should clear on Sept. 27, making him an unrestricted free agent; meaning, the dynamic duo which was Dwyane and LeBron will commence [again] on the court for the 2017-18 season.
HL caught up with Dwyane amidst the exciting reports, where he had nothing but praise for his longtime friend, which was further indication he could be favoring a move to Cleveland. When the last season came to an end — with LeBron’s season ending in a devastating Game 5 loss to Golden State in June; and Dwyane’s ending in early April after an opening round Playoffs elimination — the friends finally reunited for some late summer workouts together. And, Dwyane let us in on their sweat sessions ahead of the next season. “It was great,” he said of the workouts, adding, “Any time I get to work out with my friend and one of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, it’s great to push each other. It’s dope to always learn and be in the gym with him, and it’s familiar to me.”
“Familiar” is an understatement, since he and LeBron were dubbed the “Big Three” along with Chris Bosh, 33, when they played together for the Miami Heat. Not to mention, they won back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013. “We’ve been together for 15 years, whether we’ve been teammates or have been opponents, it’s familiarity so it’s good.” Dwyane continued.
