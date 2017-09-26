Kylie Jenner, Jamie Lynn Spears & More Stars Who Got Pregnant Unexpectedly

We’re still reeling from the reports that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant, but she’s not the first to shock us with baby news. From Jamie Lynn Spears to ‘Teen Mom’ stars, here’s who has unexpectedly…expected!

While we impatiently wait for Kylie Jenner, 20, to confirm that she’s pregnant by Travis Scott, 25, we’ve rounded up all of the best shocking celeb pregnancies of all time. Click through the gallery for pics of Jamie Lynn Spears, 26, January Jones, 39, Mindy Kaling, 38, and more unexpected mothers!

Kylizzle broke the Internet when TMZ reported that she’s pregnant with Travis’ baby on Sept. 22. The whole family has been playing coy since then, and Kylie has been posting old photos and stepping out in baggy t-shirts, neither confirming nor denying either way. See more of Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy photos here.

But sorry, Kylie — Britney Spears‘s sister Jamie Lynn Spears will go down in history as having one of the most surprising pregnancies ever. She was just 16 years old when she announced in 2007 that she was pregnant by Casey Aldridge, who was 18 at the time. She gave birth to their daughter Maddie Briann Aldridge in June 2008, and though the couple got engaged that year, they called it off and later broke up.

We also can’t forget how January Jones wore a fat suit on Mad Men to hide her pregnancy in 2011, and The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling’s “unexpected surprise,” as a source referred to it. Check out pics of everyone mentioned above, as well as Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry, Anna Duggar and more!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb had the most shocking pregnancy of all time? Tell us what you think!