Bella Thorne, Katy Perry & More Sexy Celebs Who Kissed A Girl & Liked It

A little girl-on-girl action never hurt anyone! Just ask Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, who famously locked lips in 2014, or Bella Thorne, who just smooched a YouTube star and posted the pics online. Check out these kisses and more right here!

Bella Thorne, 19, came out as bisexual in August 2016, and since then, she hasn’t been shy about flaunting her sexuality. Whether it’s with a man or a woman, the teenager is pretty open when it comes to packing on the PDA. Most recently, she publicly shared a kiss with YouTube star Tana Mongeau, just weeks after Tana proudly admitted on Twitter that she wants to “date” the Famous in Love star. The ladies indulged in a very steamy makeout session on social media Sept. 23, and they’re not the only celebrity women who famously dabbled in some girl-on-girl action!

Of course, who could forget Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus’ smooch in 2014!? Katy attended one of Miley’s Bangerz concerts in February of that year, and Miley shocked everyone by leaning off the stage to plant a kiss right on her pal’s lips! Even Katy seemed a bit surprised by the lip lock! The most famous celebrity girl-on-girl action of all, though, has to be between Madonna, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 VMAs. All three ladies took the stage for a performance, and Madonna took control by kissing Britney, then turning to her other side to smooch Xtina. 14 years later, and this is still one of the most memorable Video Music Awards moments of all-time!

