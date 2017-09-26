Camila Cabello Looks Red-Hot in A Leather Jumpsuit Performing ‘Havana’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Camila Cabello was on fire during her ‘Tonight Show’ performance…literally! Watch the former Fifth Harmony member rock a sexy red outfit while performing her steamy hit ‘Havana.’

Camila Cabello, 20, performed “Havana” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it was SO GOOD. It’s clear that Camila is becoming an accomplished vocalist, and of course she showed off her amazing moves. Watch the full video from her Sept. 25 appearance above!

Fans agree that this is Camila’s best TV performance yet, and possibly one of her greatest ones overall. “This one was born to shine,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Passion and hard work truly pay off,” another wrote on Reddit, “Love the usage of trumpet in the song.” It’s definitely amazing performance, and if nothing else, her trumpet player has moves, too! See photos from Camila’s “Crying In The Club” music video here.

Camila also chatted with host Jimmy Fallon, 43, about her music and told a hilarious story about attending Taylor Swift‘s Halloween party! “I [dressed up as] a fat grandma who couldn’t find her cat…and sat on it,” Camila said, explaining a hilarious photo of her at the party surrounded by models in sexy costumes. “I made it myself!” she added. “I walk in and it’s Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, and I walk in like…” Too funny! You can check out the clip below.

Camila recently opened for Bruno Mars on his 24K Magic World Tour, and though her dates have ended, she’ll be performing at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina in Miami, FL on Nov. 4, so be sure to grab tix if you’re in the area!

