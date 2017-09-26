Woman Accused Of Murdering Pregnant Friend On Wedding Day To Steal Unborn Baby From Her Womb

A Bronx woman allegedly killed her pregnant friend in order to steal her unborn daughter! The ‘womb raider’ is accused of slashing her pal’s throat before cutting her entire uterus out — all to cover up her own lie.

Ashleigh Wade, 23, had reportedly told friends, family, and social media followers that she was pregnant. In reality, the Bronx woman was NOT carrying a child, but planned to steal her friend, Angelikque Sutton‘s, 22, baby before Angelikque had a chance to give birth. Ashleigh apparently lured her childhood girl friend over to her house on Angelikque’s wedding day back in November 2015, and is accused of methodically slicing Angelikque’s throat to prevent her from screaming before she cut her entire uterus out of her body. Ashleigh then stole Angelikque’s baby girl and dumped mom’s deflated uterus on the bathroom floor, according to the New York Post.

Ashleigh’s first-degree murder trial began on September 25, 2017 — almost two years after the murder took place. The day she was killed, Angelikque, who was nearly nine months pregnant, was on her way to the courthouse to marry her boyfriend of eight years, Patrick Bradley, when she stopped by Ashleigh’s house. Ashleigh reportedly got her to come over by telling her friend she had a gift for her. “This was an attack that took place in stages,” Assistant Bronx DA Meredith Holtzman told the jury during Ashleigh’s trial. “The defendant attacked Ms. Sutton by stabbing and slashing her repeatedly in the face and neck.”

Ashleigh apparently found herself in a dilemma after she lied to people about being pregnant. “She had baby clothes, baby shoes, diapers, formula, a crib, everything that an expectant mother would need, except a baby,” Meredith said. “She didn’t have a baby. For that she needed Angelikque Sutton.” The lawyer described how Ashleigh allegedly “cut Ms. Sutton’s larynx,” aka her voice box, so that she could not scream or “say a word.” The defendant allegedly cut Angelikque’s major blood vessels as well. “What she did to her next is almost unspeakable,” Meredith continued.

“After she had rendered Ms. Sutton unable to scream, unable to move, the defendant took a kitchen paring knife and sliced Ms. Sutton’s abdomen open at the bottom half,” the lawyer explained. “Once she had cut Ms. Sutton’s abdomen open, the defendant cut Ms. Sutton’s uterus entirely out. She cut that uterus open, took baby Jenasis out, and discarded that uterus on the bathroom floor.” As Meredith described the grisly crime, jurors were shown horrific photos from the scene, including Angelikque’s butchered remains and her deflated uterus. The only positive news from this tragic story is that Jenasis, Angelikque and Patrick’s daughter, miraculously survived somehow. She’s now a thriving 22-month-old.

In fact, Meredith called the girl’s survival “proof of the calculation and precision of the attack.” “The defendant needed for Ms. Sutton to die, and she needed for Jenasis to live,” she said. While Ashleigh’s defense attorney, Amy Attias, didn’t deny that her client is a killer, she did say that Ashleigh did not “intentionally” kill her friend, and that “something could have gone horribly and terribly and tragically wrong within Ms. Wade’s own mind.” Ashleigh, on the other hand, pleaded not guilty.

When police arrived on the scene of Angelikque’s murder, the mother had been dead for about 30 minutes and Ashleigh was found by her boyfriend cradling newborn Jenasis next to Angelikque’s body. As authorities took her into custody, she screamed at police, “It’s my baby!” And if that’s not wild enough, NYPD officer Jonathan Polanco Ortiz, testified that Ashleigh confessed to the murder when she saw police. When asked how many times she knifed her friend, Jonathan said Ashleigh responded, “As many times as I could.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you astonished by this horrendous crime? Please leave your condolences for Angelikque’s loved ones here.