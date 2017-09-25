‘Will & Grace’: All Of The Ways The Revival Is Erasing The Show’s Series Finale

We are SO happy that ‘Will & Grace’ is coming back to TV. There’s one big problem though and that is the reboot is completely erasing the show’s history and pretending the finale plot lines never happened. We’re breaking down the revisionist revival.

In a way, NBC bringing back a reboot of Will & Grace is a great thing because the way the show wrapped things up in the 2006 series finale was pretty depressing! The new revival will be set in the present day and the lead characters will again be living together in their fabulous NYC apartment and thriving at their law and interior design businesses. The the secret of the show’s success was having Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) under one roof — but that means the finale where they had a falling out and didn’t speak for YEARS never happened! Here’s all of the ways that the reboot will completely erase W&G history as we know it.

As fans of the show know, the series ended in a time jump with Will Truman and Grace Adler both parents to college aged children. They didn’t stay connected for years, until their kids ended up moving into the same dorm and the two were finally reunited and forced to come to terms with the friendship that had been blown apart. Grace had daughter Laila after a hookup with ex-husband Leo, who she then remarried, and Will had a son named Ben with his beloved police man partner Vince D’Angelo (Bobby Cannavale). In the reboot, neither will have children and the pair will be back living in the same apartment as they did for most of the original series. While Leo Markus (Harry Connick Jr.) will be making a guest appearance in the revival, Will and Grace are now single and on the dating prowl. Click here for pics of the Will & Grace revival.

Karen (Megan Mullally) ended up dirt broke in the finale after it turned out that never seen and now dead husband Stan Walker’s massive fortune was all borrowed. Constantly out of work actor pal Jack McFarlane (Sean Hayes) started dating her super rich pal Beverly Leslie, who died an untimely death and left his vast fortune to him, turning the tables on their relationship as Jack was now the wealthy one while Karen was poor. The two were last see living with the socialite’s maid Rosario, but not anymore! Jack is going to be back to living across the hall from Will and Grace, and Karen will be pouring back cocktails in her fabulous mansion.

We’re glad the series is going back to what made it so great, as having Will and Grace under one roof, Jack nearby to pop in constantly and Karen hanging around getting drunk and criticizing everything in everyone’s lives is what made the show so hilarious in the first place. The Fab Four and their amazing chemistry was the glue that held the show together and the series jumped the shark when Leo came on the scene and the characters began drifting apart.

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked for Will & Grace‘s return?