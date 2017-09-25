Markus Anderson: Get To Know Meghan Markle’s Hunky Friend — Should Harry Be Worried?

Everyone wants to know who the dashingly handsome, Markus Anderson is! After he was seen sitting with Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, Sept. 23, he’s sparked quite the conversation! Here’s everything to know!

Markus Anderson, 40, is the man who’s on everyone’s mind after internet goers got a glimpse of him at the Invictus Games on Sept. 23! The good-looking, salt and pepper hunk was seated next to Meghan Markle, 36, who was also in attendance to support her boyfriend, Prince Harry, 33. While fans gravitated to Markus’ dashing features, they also noticed that he and the actress seemed to know each other, as they were spotted conversing and laughing together. But, it’s not what you may think. Check out 5 key facts to know about Markus, below!

1. Markus is the person responsible for Meghan and Harry meeting, according to reports. — Back in May 2016, Meghan’s “closest friend in the world,” Anderson, introduced her to Prince Harry, Daily Mail reported. Harry, then confirmed the relationship news in a rare statement in Nov. 2016, when he addressed the online “harassment” Meghan had endured as backlash from the romance reports. Markus’ relation to Prince Harry is unknown. However, it’s been reported that Harry is a member at Soho House… further details are in #2.

2. Markus has a pretty awesome job. — He works as a consultant/global member director for the Soho House Group, a private members’ only club. Markus, a Toronto native, is responsible for creating the high-profile guest lists for some of the biggest celeb bashes, including the Oscars and more, according to reports. He reportedly started out as a waiter for the hospitality brand, and worked his way up the ladder. Markus is often referred to as, “King of Soho House.”

3. Markus and Meghan are pretty close. — As seen on Meghan’s Instagram, she and Markus have known each other for years. He even accompanied her on a vacation to Spain in 2016. The actress posted a slew of fun vacay photos when the two jetted off to Madrid in August 2016. They’ve apparently run in the same circle of friends for years. In July 2016, Meghan wrote a sweet message to Markus for his birthday. “What would I do without you, my loving, supportive, and endlessly fun friend??” she wrote on Instagram [see image below]. “I know what….I would be bored, and life would be infinitely less interesting. I love you SO much.”

4. Meghan isn’t Markus’ only high profile pal. — In part, due to his job, Markus has a long list of A-list friends, which reportedly includes, model Alexa Chung, TV host Cat Deeley, and actor Jamie Dornan.



5. He has some stylish taste. — Markus was named one of Toronto Life‘s 50 Most Influential In 2014. He told Mr Porter that his favorite designers include, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent and Mulberry, as reported by The Sun. Speaking of fashion, Markus has also said, “I respect anyone who dresses with confidence and individuality.”

