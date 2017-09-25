Jordan Klepper: 5 Things To Know About The Host Of ‘The Opposition’

Jordan Klepper won over America during his time on ‘The Daily Show.’ He understands the issues in America and is ready to tackle them head on, with a comedic twist, on his new show ‘The Opposition with Jordan Klepper.’ But how much do you know about him?

Jordan Klepper, 38, is the next big thing. The comedian, who got his start on The Daily Show, is about to kick off his own show on Comedy Central, and says he hopes his show will let the audience be “in on the joke of the world crumbling around you.” His character on this show will have a strong message.

“This is somebody who is going to tell you that ‘they’re’ doing it wrong, but he doesn’t quite know who ‘they’ are,” he told Vanity Fair. “That, to me, is a little bit of what the Internet is; it’s troll culture. It’s like, ‘I can be against this story!’ ‘What is that story?’ ‘Well, I’m against it because I’m a rebel; I’m anti-mainstream.'” So, who is he? Where does he come from? Here’s what you need to know.

1. He started his career on the Big Ten Network.

Jordan starred as a comedian on their show, Big Ten Friday Night Tailgate.

2. He’s related to Tim Allen.

Jordan’s dad, Mark Klepper, was roommates with Tim at Western Michigan University. Tim introduced his cousin, Betse, to Mark — and the two got married and had Jordan!

3. He landed his spot on The Daily Show four days after his audition.

Jordan made his debut on March 3, 2014 and was a correspondent for three years. In October 2016, he even filled in for Trevor Noah while he was sick, and got extremely positive reviews. With that, he landed a special called Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, which aired in June 2017.

4. He works with his wife!

In 2013, Jordan married Laura Grey — the two actually wrote, produced, and starred in short films together.

5. He’s looking forward to leaning in to the issues in the world.

With the recent cancellation of The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, Jordan admitted he knows that the lack of diversity in TV is still a problem. “I get that conversation. I do. I think there is that need and that desire for diversity in late night, and in television in general,” he told Vanity Fair, adding that he plans on highlighting many comedians with different backgrounds during his show. He also cited Samantha Bee‘s show, adding, “America wants that. I know that that is important.”

HollywoodLifers, will you watch The Opposition with Jordan Klepper? It premieres on Monday, Sept. 25, at 11:30 PM ET.