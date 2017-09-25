Derek Fisher: 5 Things To Know About The Former NBA Player Spicing Up ‘DWTS’

Derek Fisher is making big moves on the ‘DWTS’ dance floor with his partner Sharna Burgess. Derek is an NBA legend who could definitely win the mirror ball trophy in season 25! Before the next ‘DWTS,’ here are 5 key facts about Derek!

1. Derek Fisher played in the NBA for 18 years. Derek, 43, started his NBA career in 1996 when he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the team for 8 seasons and helped teammates Kobe Bryant, 39, and Shaquille O’Neal, 45, win three consecutive league championships in 2000, 2001, and 2002. After that, Derek went on to play for the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz before rejoining the Lakers in 2007. Derek played for the Los Angeles team for the next 5 years. He went on to play for Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks before retiring in 2014.

2. He used to be the coach of the New York Knicks. Derek was hired by the Knicks in 2014. He served as head coach until he was let go in 2016. “When the organization informed me of its decision, the conversation was short,” Derek wrote in a post for The Cauldron. “The underlying message was that things weren’t working out the way they had hoped. I thanked management for the opportunity, and that was it. At no time did anyone at that meeting express to me that stories about my personal life were distracting from the collective task at hand, or — more important — that any of my players had expressed to management that they had lost confidence in me as their coach. Nothing remotely like that was ever brought up or discussed.”

3. Derek started dating NBA player Matt Barnes’s ex Gloria Govan & it caused major drama. Derek and Gloria, 32, began dating in 2015. Gloria and Matt, 37, were married for nearly two years before splitting in 2014. Matt showed up to Gloria’s home in Oct. 2015 and got into an altercation with his former teammate. While many outlets claimed there was a fight, Derek stressed that he didn’t throw a punch. “I don’t know what was going through Matt’s mind that day in October when he showed up unannounced at Gloria’s house, and started swinging,” Derek wrote in his post for The Cauldron. “I didn’t retaliate.” Prior to dating Gloria, Derek was married to Candace Fisher. The former couple has four children together.

4. Derek was reportedly robbed of more than $300,000 worth of jewelry in Jan. 2017, TMZ reported. All five of his NBA championships were stolen. Derek left his home in the morning and returned 3 hours later to find that someone had been inside his home.

5. He was arrested in June 2017. Derek was arrested June 4 on suspicious of DUI after a scary car accident in Los Angeles. The car he was driving overturned after hitting the right shoulder and guardrail. Derek and Gloria were both in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but they weren’t injured. The car was reportedly registered to Gloria’s ex Matt, according to TMZ.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

