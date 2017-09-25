Wendy Williams Cheating Scandal: A History Of Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Infidelity

Oh girl! Wendy Williams husband is again being dogged by reports of cheating on the popular talk show host. We’ve got a history of his alleged issues with infidelity, dating back to 2001.

Uh oh! Once again Wendy Williams‘ husband Kevin Hunter, 46, is being dogged by allegations that he’s been unfaithful to his 53-year-old daytime talk show host wife. The Daily Mail claims that after a year-long investigation, he’s been leading a double life with a side piece named Sharina Hudson, 32, for over a decade, even buying her a house just nine miles from his family home with Wendy and their son Kevin Jr., 16. This wouldn’t be the first time in their 20 year marriage that cheating claims have been made against Kevin, as Wendy herself admitted that she busted him for cheating on her back in 2001. It was shortly after gave birth to their son and chose to forgive her husband, actually saying it made their marriage stronger.

“No I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does,” Wendy told VLAD TV in a 2013 interview. “But I love him and he loves me. If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying,” she revealed. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.” See pics of Wendy, here.

The couple had another scandal in 2008, when a talent booker on her syndicated WBLS-FM’s The Wendy Williams Experience sued both Wendy and her manager hubby Kevin for his alleged sexual harassment while she reportedly looked the other way. Nicole Spence claimed in court papers at the time that, “Throughout my employment, Kevin Hunter, Ms. Williams’ husband and manager, subjected me to severe and pervasive sexual harassment. Recently his sexual propositions escalated into the obsessive and during the work day he constantly told me of his desire to ‘f**k’ me and that he had been dreaming about sleeping with me. He repeatedly degraded me and other women in the workplace, openly referring to us as ‘bitches.'” Nicole also claimed that Wendy “aided and abetted” in her husband’s practices. While initially the couple claimed the accusations were “false,” the $5 million case was later settled out of court.

Even celebrities have been willing to spill the tea on Kevin’s alleged extramarital encounters. In March of 2014 Wendy congratulated Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, 41, for having a baby with wealthy LA Dodgers’ star Carl Crawford, 36, in the most backhanded of ways, basically saying having his kid was hitting the jackpot for the reality star. During her “Hot Topics” seg, Wendy dished to her audience that, “Evelyn gave birth to a cash register…I mean…a baby boy with her fiance, the $142 million Carl Crawford. I didn’t mean to make that cash register joke, but you see why it’s easy to be said. Evelyn, girl, congratulations.”

Evelyn was left fuming over the shade and hit back on Twitter by claiming that Kevin stopped by her Miami boutique and picked up some expensive footwear for another woman that definitely wasn’t his wife. She even added #NowPutThatOnHotTopics to one of her posts about it, which needless to say, Wendy never did. As for the latest reports that Kevin has been cheating on the daytime diva, her spokesperson Ronn Torossian, denied reports of the affair. “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there,” he tells HollywoodLife.com.

Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop! — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 26, 2014

Oh…BTW…he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know. #DontComeForMe #INeverBotherU — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 26, 2014

