Is Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Having Affair With Massage Therapist? — Shocking Report

Talk show host Wendy Williams loves to dish on celebrity couples’ relationship drama. Now a shocking new report claims her own husband Kevin Hunter has been secretly leading a double life, having a 10-year-long affair with a massage therapist!

Whoa! We all know how Wendy Williams, 53, lives to spill the tea on celebrity couples’ relationship woes during her “Hot Topics” segment on her daily talk show. Now alleged drama in her own love life could top any of the star scandals she discusses. A shocking new year-long investigation by the Daily Mail alleges that her husband Kevin Hunter — who is also her manager and executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show — has been carrying on a secret double love life with a 32-year-old massage therapist for the past 10 YEARS!!!

According to their bombshell report on Sept. 25, Kevin, 46, has been carrying on with Sharina Hudson, 32, and even bought her a $765,000 house just nine miles away from his family home with Wendy and their son Kevin Jr. 16. The paper says he is “in love” with both women and that just days after Wendy and her hubby returned from a recent romantic trip to Barbados, he was spotted out and about with Sharina in Morristown, NJ.

Wendy’s spokesperson Ronn Torossian, denied that her husband is having an affair. “One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no ‘there’ there,” he tells HollywoodLife.com. Kevin and Wendy just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in March of 2017.

The paper has pics of Sharina wearing a giant diamond stone on her engagement ring finger and has plenty of photos of her out in public with Kevin. However there are no photos involving anything damning like PDA, though the DM‘s source says that’s because, “Kevin isn’t a touchy-feely person so you’d never see them kissing or hugging in public and if they ever see anybody she knows the drill, he introduces her as his sister. Kevin has pretty much trained her so she knows what to do.”

A source continues, “Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life.”

Wendy herself admitted in an Essence magazine interview that he cheated on her in 2001 shortly after their son was born. However, she said that in the end it only made their relationship stronger. “No I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does. But I love him and he loves me,” she revealed.

The couple has weathered other allegations of improper issues involving Kevin, including a 2008 lawsuit by Nicole Spence, a talent booker for The Wendy Williams Experience who claimed he demanded sex from her. She also said that Kevin created a hostile work environment and not only did he once “charge at her” but she said he also allegedly assaulted Wendy behind the scenes. The couple settled the case out of court for $5 million.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, 41, came at Wendy with accusations that Kevin had a side piece after the host made a dig at the reality star on her Hot Topics segment. In 2014, Wendy threw some shade at Evelyn for having a kid by LA Dodgers’ star Carl Crawford, 36, calling the child a “cash register” for the beauty. “Evelyn gave birth to a cash register…I mean…a baby boy with her fiancé, the $142 million Carl Crawford,” Wendy told her audience “I didn’t mean to make that cash register joke, but you see why it’s easy to be said. Evelyn, girl, congratulations.”

Evelyn took offense to the comment and hit back on Twitter by claiming that Kevin was in her Miami store buying a pair of boots as a gift for a lady that definitely was NOT Wendy, hinting that they were for another woman. She even added #NowPutThatOnHotTopics to one of her posts about it, which needless to say, Wendy never did.

Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop! — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 26, 2014

Oh…BTW…he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know. #DontComeForMe #INeverBotherU — Evelyn Lozada (@EvelynLozada) March 26, 2014

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the report that Wendy’s hubby has allegedly been having a decade long affair?