Dallas Cowboys Vs. Arizona Cardinals Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online

‘Monday Night Football’ sees two NFC squads go head-to-head, as the Dallas Cowboys meet the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 25. The game kicks off at 8:30 PM ET so don’t miss it.

After playing their first two games of the season on the road, the Arizona Cardinals finally get a chance to play their home opener at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale. The bad news – they’re playing their bitter rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. After the Cowboys got demolished by the Denver Broncos, the 1-1 Cowboys are looking to get back on the winning track. Expect the action to get hot like summer in Arizona, as these two teams will leave it out on the field during this thrilling edition of Monday Night Football.

The rivalry between the Cardinals and the Cowboys is rather one-sided. While Cowboys fans probably reserve their hatred for Washington or the New York Giants, Cardinal fans probably detest Dallas…because so many football fans in Arizona love the Cowboys. “It was a sea of silver and blue,” Vai Sikahema, 55, a running back for the Cardinals from 1986-90, remembered when the Cardinals played their very first home game in 1988, per Arizona Central. ““I remember I trotted out to pregame warmups with [teammates] Roy Green and Stump Mitchell and we actually got booed.”

Arizona didn’t have a football team to call its own until the Cardinals moved from St. Louis to Phoenix in 1987. So, Dallas games were broadcast and thus, most fans in “The Grand Canyon State” grew up as Cowboys fans. Will the crowd be as divided for this game? Both teams are 1-1, with Arizona scoring a win over the Indianapolis Colts after losing to the Detroit Lions at the start of the season. However, the Cowboys are the slight favorites to win. That’s no surprise, considering the Cowboys boast Dak Prescott, 24, Dez Bryant, 28, Ezekiel Elliot, 22, and more. If there are plenty of Cowboys fans attending this game, chances are they head home happy.

