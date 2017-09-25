Tyga Takes Hot Model On a Date To A Favorite Spot Of Kylie Jenner’s After Pregnancy Rumors

With his ex, Kylie Jenner, making headlines for her rumored pregnancy, Tyga is continuing to live his life carefree — and he did just that by taking yet another gorgeous woman out on a date on Sept. 24.

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy bombshell sure doesn’t seem to be getting to her ex, Tyga! Just two days after news broke that the reality star and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, are reportedly expecting their first child, Tyga hit up Halloween Horror Nights with the gorgeous Arianny Celeste, 31, People reports. Just last year, T and Kylie attended the Universal Studios event together, but things have certainly changed since then! Interestingly, Tyga has been romantically linked to a different woman lately — Kim Kardashian look-alike Kamilla Osman. The two are reportedly “full on dating” according to People, but she was nowhere in sight when he went out with Arianny.

After two years of on and off dating, Kylie and Tyga ended their relationship in March. Less than a month later, she was photographed hanging out with Travis at Coachella, and clearly, they wasted no time getting serious. The reality star is reportedly four months along, which would mean she got pregnant after just over a month with Travis! Kylie and the rapper have yet to publicly comment on or confirm the news, but she was photographed wearing quite a baggy t-shirt while attending his concert in Vegas over the weekend. However, she also posted an interesting Instagram where she’s lifting her shirt up, and there doesn’t appear to be a bump, so we’ll have to wait for the real confirmation!

So far, all of the Kardashian family members who’ve been asked about the situation have kept tight-lipped, but with a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiering next Sunday, there’s a perfect opportunity for Kylie to make her big reveal on the show. We’ll be watching, of course…

