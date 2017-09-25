Tom Brady Slams Trump: I Believe In Bringing People Together

Tom Brady is the latest athlete to speak out against Donald Trump’s critical comments against players who protest during the national anthem. And, the QB disagrees with Trump’s ‘divisive’ comments. Is their friendship no more?

Tom Brady, 40, just sounded off on President Donald Trump‘s, 71, criticism of players who choose to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racism. “I certainly disagree with what he said and you know, thought it was just divisive and I just want to support my teammates,” Brady said during his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” program. “I’ve always said, I’m never one that says, ‘Oh, that’s wrong or that’s right.’ But, I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect, and love and trust; those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that’s how I try to live every day.”

He continued: “I’ve been blessed to be in a locker room with guys from all over the United States, over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. I think one thing about football, is that it brings guys together, guys that you would never have the opportunity to be around, whether it was in college and all the way into the pros. And, we’re all different, we’re all unique, and that’s what makes us all so special.”

During Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, 17 Patriots players peacefully protested and took a knee during the national anthem; while Brady and numerous other teammates stood with their arms interlocked. Fans at the Patriots stadium booed the players who kneeled, and some even demanded that they stand. When Brady was asked if the boos upset him, he took the, “to each his own,” approach.

“No, I think everyone has a right to do whatever they want to do,” he admitted. “If you don’t agree with it, that’s fine, you can voice your disagreement; I think that’s great. It’s part of our democracy, as long as it’s done in a peaceful, respectful way. That’s what this country has been all about.”

After the players who took a knee were booed, Trump made sure to get his Twitter fingers moving with a shrewd response. He tweeted that the fans who booed agreed with his prior statements.

Many people booed the players who kneeled yesterday (which was a small percentage of total). These are fans who demand respect for our Flag! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

As you may know, Trump made numerous sports leagues — the NFL and NBA — his target on Sept. 22, during a rally in Alabama. The president said: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say ‘Get that son of a b–ch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired!’”

As you may know, Trump has declared that he and Brady are “good friends.” In Oct. 2016, Brady even admitted that he had a friendship with Trump. Then, in Nov. 2016, Trump also revealed that Brady had personally called him to tell him that he voted for him. Brady later refused to comment on Trump’s claims.

The New England Patriots weren’t the only team to join in on the protest. On Sunday, players from the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars took a knee ahead of their games. Some players on the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose to interlock their arms together.

Trump also sparked another feud with Golden State Warriors’ point guard, Steph Curry, 29, after the NBA star said he didn’t want to visit the White House with his team, who won the NBA Championship in early 2017. After hearing about Curry’s comment, Trump tweeted on Saturday that Curry was no longer welcome at the White House. Trump tweeted: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

The national anthem protest debate stretches as far back as 2016, when former 49ers QB, Colin Kaepernick, knelt before one his NFL games, which sparked the on-going discussion. Some have even said that Kaepernick’s bold move is the reason he is currently unemployed.

