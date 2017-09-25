‘The Voice’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

It’s hard to believe the 13th season of ‘The Voice’ premieres TONIGHT, Sept. 25. But what’s happened to the 12 singers who’ve already won the show? Here’s an update on where they’re all at today!

The Voice has often been criticized for not producing superstars, like American Idol did with singers like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. While none of the show’s 12 winners have shot to instant celebrity or stardom, though, The Voice definitely helped to kickstart a career they may not have otherwise had. For instance, season 3 winner, Cassadee Pope, was nominated for a Grammy Award for her hit “Think Of You” with Chris Young. She also won the CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year, and has established herself as a powerful female in country music.

Something similar can be send for season four winner, Danielle Bradbery, who has toured with some of the biggest names in country music, like Thomas Rhett and Brett Eldredge. Meanwhile, season 9 winner, Jordan Smith, released his debut album just three months after claiming his victory on the show. Just seven months after that, he dropped a Christmas album, and performed during various holiday specials on the major television networks. Click through the gallery above to get a full update on where all the winners are now!

On season 13 of The Voice, vets Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will be joined by Miley Cyrus, in her second season, and Jennifer Hudson, in her rookie season, as coaches. The show has already been renewed for a 14th season, with Adam, Blake and Kelly Clarkson already confirmed for spots in the big red chairs.

