‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Pays Tribute To George Michael With Epic ‘Freedom’ Cover In New Trailer

The Bellas are back, but are they better than ever? In the new trailer for ‘Pitch Perfect 3’, your favorite aca-singers hit the road for the USO — and cover a classic George Michael song.

Pitch Perfect 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on December 21, 2017, which makes it the perfect Christmas gift for fans all over the world. And speaking of the world, the Barden Bellas are going international once again — Spain, according to the new trailer — to perform as a group one last time. Yes, they’ve all graduated college (except for Hailee Seinfeld‘s Emily), but it turns out that adult life isn’t as glamorous as they dreamed it would be. So, where does that leave them? Pining for their old days of glory as the award-winner Barden Bellas, and desperate to reunite on stage and prove they’re still worth something.

In the new trailer, just released on September 25, we finally get a taste of what the Bellas will be singing in what’s being called the franchise’s “last call”. The “new” Barden Bellas, aka the group still attending Barden University, are the first ones to drop a performance with Daya‘s “Sit Still, Look Pretty”. While they sound amazing, the “old” Bellas look on wistfully, desperate to join them on stage. Later we see the Bellas jamming out to R.Kelly during a “riff-off”, and then later bringing the late, great George Michael‘s “Freedom” to the stage for their USO performance. As the Bellas version of the classic plays in the background, we learn that Anna Kendrick‘s Beca gets offered a solo record deal. The catch? She has to leave the Barden Bellas in the dust. Awkward.

