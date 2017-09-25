Montia Sabbag Claims She Slept With Kevin Hart 3 Times In 3 Days & He Never Said He Was Married

Montia Sabbag, the woman who claims to be the star of Kevin Hart’s alleged sex tape, is saying they slept together three times over a three day period last month and he never once mentioned his wife Eniko Parrish!

If Kevin Hart, 38, wasn’t in trouble with his wife Eniko Parrish, 33, over his sex tape scandal before, he may be now. Montia Sabbag, 26, the aspiring actress who claims to be the woman having sex with Kevin on the alleged sex tape he’s being extorted over, revealed to DailyMailTV that she slept with Kevin not once, but three times over a three day period in Las Vegas last month. The biggest shocker here, though? Montia alleges Kevin never told her he was married. Montia also dropped the bomb that the sex tape was allegedly filmed when the comedian was sober during the day and not when he was drunk at night. The makeup artist claims that she and Kevin became “intimate” once she arrived in Las Vegas with him on a private jet with a group of friends on Aug. 19. The trip allegedly lasted for three days and nights.

“I was intimate with Kevin three times in the course of maybe three days,” Montia said in an interview with DailyMailTV that will air today, Sept. 25. “It was fun.” “We just get along, we get each other, he’s funny — I’m funnier,” she continued. “We had a connection, we had chemistry. We clicked.” Montia claims that Kevin “didn’t try to woo” her, but that they had an “instant connection.” Montia claims that a friend invited her to go on the trip to Vegas and she thought it sounded “fun.” “We stayed at the Venetian hotel and we ended up moving hotels to The Cosmopolitan,” she said. “I met [Kevin] on the plane, I was with a friend and we had no idea he was gonna be there.” “He was with his friends,” she said. “I thought he was cute, he’s an attractive man, but I wasn’t star struck or anything like that, it was super casual, he was a gentleman, a nice guy.” Montia claims that she just introduced herself to Kevin on the plane, but that they didn’t speak after that.

She alleges she went to dinner with her friends that night and Kevin went with a different group, but joined theirs later. She claims that they first really engaged at the Marquee nightclub back at the Cosmopolitan hotel. “We were drinking, having fun, listening to the music, dancing,” she said. “I was more focused on my friends, I didn’t go there for Kevin.” “But Kevin did pay me a lot of attention, he was into me, I could tell,” she added. Montia claims that later in the night Kevin and his squad asked Montia and her group to come to their luxurious suite. Click here to see pics of Kevin and more stars who allegedly cheated.

“We talked about life, you know, what are your dreams your aspirations,” she said. “He was charming, he was funny.” Montia claims that the alleged sex then “happened naturally,” with the pair leaving the bigger group and going into Kevin’s private bedroom. “He made me feel comfortable, I don’t remember exactly what happened, it kind of just happened.” Montia said that they “partied” and “drank” and “ended up being intimate three times over the course of three days.” She also alleges that the sex tape, for which someone is reportedly trying to extort Kevin for 7 figures, was shot the second time they had sex.

“Everybody believed that the video was the night of the nightclub and that we were only intimate once, but it was a completely different day, the second time [we had sex],” she alleges. “If you really look at the tape it was during the day, it wasn’t a night thing, [Kevin] was sober, there was obviously a connection, I’m not just someone he was with at night when he was intoxicated or something, it was more than that.” Montia also alleges Kevin was “very public about his affection” towards her. “We were hugging, kissing, touching and it made me believe he wasn’t married.” But she has claimed she is just as much a victim in this situation and is not extorting him and she didn’t even know it was being filmed. However, she has her “suspicions” about who taped them, but can’t discuss it because of the ongoing investigation.

Montia claims she did not know that Kevin, who she says is “just a normal guy” was married at the time and when she found out later she was “a little bit upset” and “confused about it because the way he was acting it didn’t seem like he was married.” However, the aspiring actress says that the comedian is an “adult” and she was “caught in the moment.” She also says she herself is not “anything special.” “I’m a normal person, just cause he’s someone we see on TV doesn’t mean I was wooed, it’s not like that, he’s just a cool guy, chill,” she said.

She also said that if he had wanted to hook up again, before the scandal, she “probably would have if he had asked.” However, it wasn’t long after they had sex that she alleges she received a call from a lawyer who notified her about the sex tape. “My privacy is completely shot, it’s invasive, everyone’s in my face, this is really difficult for me to discuss,” she said.

Though Montia says that she doesn’t think that Kevin owes her anything in all of this, she knows she “hadn’t done anything wrong and I knew I didn’t do any of the things he said in the video, so I was confused.” Montia was referencing the apology video Kevin posted of himself initially speaking out about the sex tape. “I want to set the record straight. I’m not a home-wrecker, I’m not an extortionist, I’m not a stripper, a prostitute, I’m just a woman who has dreams and aspirations,” she said.

Montia’s lawyer, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, spoke out on behalf of her client during the DailyMailTV interview. “I am so proud of Montia, she has really been through hell in the last month, this has really been hard on her, even when she came to me a couple of days ago she was really distraught.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Montia’s telling the truth? Do you think Kevin lied to her? Let us know below!

