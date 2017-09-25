Meghan Markle Just Wore The Most Classic Outfit & Now We’re Obsessed With Her Style Even More

Meghan Markle and her boyfriend Prince Harry hit up the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, and she looked so classic and chic. Get the details on her exact outfit below!

Meghan Markle knew all eyes would be on her as she publicly stepped out holding hands with Prince Harry for the first time at the Invictus Games. While everyone was focused on their (adorable) PDA, I was focused on her outfit. It was the PERFECT choice for the event. She was casual and cool, in a classic white button down, ripped jeans and tan flats. She carried a classic tan tote bag that matched her shoes and wore tortoise sunglasses. Simple, easy, and effortless.

Meghan was all smiles wearing Sarah Flint’s “Natalie” vacchetta flats in saddle. They shoes are just under $500, but they are handcrafted in Italy, and honestly, this delicate shoe that matches everything could be worn all year long. They also come in black. I love the tiny bow detail on the front — very feminine and flirty. I’m obsessed with her entire look — she’s definitely following in the style icon steps of Kate Middleton.

Meghan just told Vanity Fair about her relationship with Harry: “I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it’s really simple. We’re two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people’s perception. Nothing about me changed. I’m still the same person that I am, and I’ve never defined myself by my relationship.”

