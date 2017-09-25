Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Hold Hands & Gaze Into Each Other’s Eyes At Invictus Games

Okay, now it’s REALLY official! After making their public debut at the Invictus Games Sept. 23, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hit up the event again two days later…and this time they packed on the PDA, too!

When Meghan Markle supported Prince Harry at the Invictus Games on Sept. 23, they sat separately and didn’t engage in front of the cameras. Two days later, though, they were NOT shy about showing off their love — they were even photographed holding hands while heading inside the Paralympic-style event! Meghan looked casual, but totally chic, in a pair of light wash, ripped jeans and a white button down, while Harry wore dark blue pants and a polo. Since the event takes place in Toronto, where Meghan films her show Suits, it was only fitting that she was by her man’s side!

While Meghan and Harry have been in a relationship for more than a year, they’ve never attended any events together in an official capacity…until now! Things are clearly getting serious between the pair, and while Harry was in town, he reportedly also paid a visit to the Suits set. It’s long been reported that an engagement for these two is imminent. Meghan opened up about Harry for the very first time in a recent Vanity Fair interview, where she adorably referred to him as her “boyfriend” and admitted that they’re two people who are are very much “in love.” She also added that, for now, they’re still trying to keep things as private as possible.

“I hope what people will understand is that this is our time,” she explained. “This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. Personally, I love a great love story.” Us, too, girl!

