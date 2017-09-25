LeBron James Blasts Trump Again: I’m Not Going To Let Him Use Sports To Divide Us

LeBron James clapped back at President Donald Trump again during a press conference on Sept. 25, after claiming that he REFUSES to let him use sports to ‘divide us.’ Watch the NBA star’s passionate response.

LeBron James, 32, refuses to sit by idly. The NBA star dubbed Donald Trump, 71, as the “guy” trying to divide us, shortly after the president slammed the “Take A Knee” movement and made outrageous comments about Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry, 29. “The people run this country, not one individual. And damn sure not him,” LeBron said during a press conference on Sept. 25. “As I got this platform, a way to inspire, I have a way for my word to be bond, I will lend my voice, I will lend my passion, I will lend my money, I will lend my resources to my youth, to my inner city, and outside of my inner city, to let these kids know that there is hope. There is greater walks of life. Not one individual, no matter if it’s the President of the United States, can stop your dreams from coming a reality.” See pics of NFL stars taking a knee, here.

LeBron’s passionate remarks come shortly after the Cleveland Cavaliers star stood up for Stephen. Fans were shocked when Trump called out Steph by name on Sept. 23, publicly uninviting him to the White House. “U bum,” LeBron fired back at the president, while taking to Twitter with a heated response. “@StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” The Golden State Warriors later released a statement, explaining why they’re not going either since they would rather celebrate “diversity.” LeBron was livid by the ordeal and the NBA star revealed why he was compelled to speak up.

“I think it’s basically at a point where I’m a little frustrated because this guy that we’ve put in charge has tried to divide us once again,” LeBron said in another video posted to social media. “It has even hit more home for me now because he is now using sports as the platform to try to divide us.” The Cavs star even addressed Trump’s comments on Sept. 22, where he told NFL owners to fire players who kneel in protest during the national anthem. “You look at him asking the NFL owners to get rid of players off the field because they’re exercising their rights – and that’s not right,” LeBron explained to his fans. “And then when I wake up I see that a colleague of mine (Stephen Curry) has been uninvited to something that he said he didn’t want to go in the first place [at] the White House – that’s something I can’t stand for.”

