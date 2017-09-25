LeBron James Defends Calling Trump A ‘Bum’ & Explains Why He Had Steph Curry’s Back

LeBron James finally explained why he called President Donald Trump a ‘bum,’ during a press conference on Sept. 25. And guess what? It had everything to do with defending his good friend, Steph Curry.

“It’s not a name call—you a bum,” LeBron James, 32, said during a press conference on Sept. 25, when he was asked why he called President Donald Trump, 71, a “bum”. He further explained, “Me and my friends call each other that all the time. I’m not his friend, though.” LeBron then went into further details about how he felt about Trump disinviting the Golden State Warriors, including Stephen Curry, 29, from visiting the White House (even though they didn’t want to go anyway). See pics of NFL stars taking a knee, here.

“[Trump] doesn’t understand the power that he has, for being the leader of this beautiful country. He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the President of the United States for guidance, for leadership, for words of encouragement. He doesn’t understand that, and that’s what makes me more sick than anything, that this is the number-one position in the world … And we are at a time where the most powerful position in the world has an opportunity to bring us closer together as people, and inspire the youth, and put the youth at ease on saying that, ‘It is OK for me to walk down the street and not be judged because of the color of my skin or because of my race.’ And he has no recognition of that. And he doesn’t even care. Maybe he does, but he doesn’t care,” he said.

As you’ll recall, fans were outraged when Trump called out Steph by name on Sept. 23, by uninviting him to the White House. And that’s why LeBron called him the President a “bum” — something he definitely doesn’t regret. In fact, LeBron reiterated how he didn’t regret calling Trump a “bum,” saying, “If I did, I would have deleted my tweet.” He also said,“When I [woke] up [to] see that a colleague of mine (Stephen Curry) has been uninvited to something that he said he didn’t want to go in the first place [at] the White House – that’s something I can’t stand for.” Watch the full video below.

