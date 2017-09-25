Kylie Jenner Might Be Pregnant & Kris Jenner Is Totally Trolling With New Statement

Kris Jenner has spoken, and we are…disappointed. Here’s what the matriarch had to say about Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy by Travis Scott!

We’re just about jumping out of our seats here waiting for a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family to truly confirm that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant. When Ryan Seacrest did his part by texting Kris Jenner, 61, during the Sept. 25 episode of Live! with Kelly & Ryan to ask for the intel, we were not satisfied by her answer. Watch above!

“It was in the news, and I have not spoken with the family over the weekend,” Ryan told the audience. He then sent the text. “Bubbles!” Ryan added, referring to the ellipses that pops up when the other person is typing on their iPhone. “We’re getting bubbles from Kris Jenner,” the host said excitedly.

Bad news: “Kylie’s not confirming anything,” Kris texted Ryan, who, you will remember, basically invented her and the Kardashians by developing and producing their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Not cool, Kris! See more photos of how the Kardashians have transformed over the years here.

That being said, Kris’ statement is also, you know, not a denial. Meanwhile, Kylie has been stepping out in giant t-shirts and posting selfies on social media, making it hard to tell if she’s pregnant or not. So is the whole family trolling us? Or is Kylizzle actually expecting with Travis Scott, 25, as TMZ first reported on Sept. 22? Well, if she’s actually four months along like sources claim, we’ll know pretty soon either way!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kris’ comment about Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy?