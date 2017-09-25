‘Counting On’ Recap: Wedding Dress Shopping’s ‘Emotional’ For Joy Before She Picks Gown

With her wedding just over 3 weeks away, Joy Duggar still had ‘no idea’ what kind of dress she wanted on the Sept. 25 episode of ‘Counting On.’ Even thinking about it was ‘overwhelming.’ Find out who saved the day!

Although it was an “emotional,” “overwhelming,” and “hard” process, Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, FINALLY picked out her wedding dress on the Sept. 25 episode of Counting On. At the time of filming, Joy and Austin Forsyth‘s, 23, nuptials were just 25-23 days away, and there was still much to get done. For example, Joy admitted that she had yet to even think about what type of shoes AND what type of dress she wanted — yikes! “Wedding dress shopping will be different from the other girls because Joy doesn’t know exactly what she wants,” Joy’s sister Jana Duggar, 27, told the cameras. Click to see more pics of Joy-Anna Duggar.

Joy echoed those same sentiments, saying that wedding details were “never” something she had dreamed about before. But with the May wedding quickly approaching, it was time to start thinking, and fast! Joy and her bridal party — including Grandma Duggar and mom Michelle Duggar, 51 — took a trip to Kentucky to visit Renee’s Bridal shop. “Miss Renee” also helped Jinger Duggar Vuolo, 23, with her wedding dress when she tied the knot just last year. “I’m going to get in there, get my dress, and get out,” Joy said before the whole process began. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go as smoothly as planned.

Despite wanting the process to be quick because she “does not enjoy shopping,” Joy entered the bridal shop and soon revealed she still didn’t “even know” what kind of dress she wanted. After each dress, Renee would ask the bride-to-be what she thought, and each time Joy answered solemnly, “I don’t know.” In fact, after just trying on one dress, the reality star got “overwhelmed” and nearly broke down in tears. She ended up having to call Austin.

“I felt lost and got overwhelmed,” Joy later explained. “A lot of things were going on and I was getting emotional. [Austin’s] my best friend and I just needed to hear his voice.” Joy said that she was feeling “stressed” out and that she was totally out of her “comfort zone.” Luckily though, Austin spoke words of encouragement to her, which helped her relax. “A lot of times it takes Joy a bit to decide on something,” older sister Jessa Duggar Seewald, 24, said in a confessional. And it turns out, Jessa was pretty accurate!

While Joy had a difficult time making up her mind, when she finally tried on the right dress, she knew in an instant it was the perfect one. But the best part is, Grandma Duggar found it hanging on a rack out of view, and insisted Joy try it on! Way to save the day, Grandma! The dress came in the knick of time too, just as Joy’s sisters admitted they weren’t sure if Joy would actually find a dress that day.

After some quick on-the-spot alterations to make the dress a bit more “modest,” Joy tried the gown on, and it was love at first sight for everyone in the room. “We were blown away,” Jessa gushed. “I knew it was the one because everyone agreed on it,” Joy said with a confident smile. “To have that many girls all agree, says something.” One thing’s for sure, Joy definitely looked like a vision in her dress!

