Jordin Sparks Supports ‘Take A Knee’ Protest During MNF National Anthem With Hidden Message

Jordin Sparks found herself in the middle of the NFL ‘take a knee’ controversy while singing the National Anthem on Sept. 25. She used a Bible verse give her support to the players’ rights to free speech.

You go girl! All eyes were on Jordin Sparks, 27, as the former American Idol champ sung the National Anthem before the Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals game in Phoenix on Sept. 25. Would players take a knee or stay behind in the locker rooms to avoid controversy? We’ll have more on what went down on the field, but the Phoenix native herself let it be known that she’s on the side of players’ rights to demonstrate, despite President Donald Trump‘s demands that they should be fired if they did so during the anthem. Jordin sang her heart out and the devout Christian had the Bible passage Prov. 31:8-9 scrawled in ink on her left wrist. Since she was holding the microphone in that hand, the display was totally visible.

The passage in Proverbs reads “Speak up for those who have no voice, for the justice of all who are dispossessed. Speak up, judge righteously and defend the cause of the oppressed and needy.” So Jordin is subtly saying that the players have the right to speak their minds in the form of taking a knee or other ways to show they are upset with social and racial injustice in this nation, especially police violence towards black Americans, which is the reason former SF 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, 29, started the movement back in 2016.

Just before she began, the entire Cowboys team and coaches — as well as owner and Trump supporter Jerry Jones, 74 — took to the center of the field and kneeled in unison, causing complete shock and disbelief among NFL fans. Eventually “America’s Team” as they’re known stood up and headed to the sideline and let Jordin sing the anthem without causing any distractions by their players kneeling during the performance of the patriotic anthem. See pics of NFL players taking a knee in protest.

Throughout NFL games on Sept. 24, players from nearly every team in the league either took a knee, locked arms in solidarity, or in the Pittsburgh Steelers case stayed in the tunnel and didn’t take the field during the National Anthem to avoid the controversy altogether. Over the weekend Trump went on a Twitter tirade that all players taking a knee are unpatriotic and should be fired as well as urging Americans to boycott the NFL. He even tried to get fans to turn on players, tweeting that “Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy!” Umm, it’s called athletes exercising their right to free speech Donnie. Whether you like it or not, that’s as American as it gets.

