Jessica Alba’s Easy Meal Plan — How This 10 Minute Breakfast Will Help You Lose Weight

Jessica Alba can do it all — the super successful mom has a booming business and is an expert on looking and feeling great. Her easy breakfast is the perfect healthy start for your day. Copy her go-to below!

Jessica Alba is a busy working mom, who is also currently pregnant!, but she knows breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Earlier this month, on September 1, she shared her go-to breakfast recipe on her Instagram stories. It couldn’t be easier and is totally healthy and filling. Her avocado toast with egg recipe contains healthy fats, protein and carbs — a little bit of everything you need for a healthy, nutritious meal that will help you stay full for a long time.

On her stories, she broke it down. First, she slices two hard boiled eggs. And none of this “egg white only” nonsense. Egg yolks contain vitamins, minerals, and protein. She toasts 2 pieces of the Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free 7-Grain Bread, which contains 2 grams each of both protein and fiber. On top, she smashes avocado, which is loaded with healthy fats. Then, she layers sliced cucumbers and cherry tomatoes. Finally, she sprinkles on some chili flakes for a kick!

Avocados can help you lose weight because they are so nutrient dense with “healthy fats” and keep you full for a long time. A study published in the Nutrition Journal found that people who ate half of an avocado with their lunch reported a 40 percent decrease in desire to eat for many hours afterward. Vanessa Hudgens has been open about eating a ton of avocado, citing that it helped her lose 10 pounds.

Look at Jessica’s gorgeous breakfast below:

HollywoodLifers, will you copy Jessica Alba’s diet plan and her avocado toast recipe?