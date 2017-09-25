Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Help Desperate Puerto Rico — How You Can Help
Jennifer Lopez did something amazing for Puerto Rico. She donated $1 million after the devastation of Hurricane Maria! She’s teamed up with BF A-Rod and ex-husband Marc Anthony to urge famous friends to make more donations, too. Watch her inspiring press conference here.
We know that you don’t have the resources or influence of someone like JLo, but there are still ways that us normal people can help out. If you have the ability, donate to organizations like the American Red Cross, United Way, Salvation Army, and the Hispanic Federation. All of these organizations need volunteers to help with relief, too! If you’re in New York, you can drop off supplies at a number of locations. Requested items include batteries, flashlights, portable lanterns, diapers, baby wipes, cases of water and feminine hygiene products, according to the Empire State Relief and Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico. These items need to be unopened! There are likely places to drop off supplies in your area, too, if you don’t live in NY!
Thank you @MLBONFOX, Rob Manfred, @Yankees Hal Steinbrenner and @MARKCUBAN45 for teaming with me, @jlo & @marcanthony to help out 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZIQBExTkqb
— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) September 24, 2017
HollywoodLifers, Puerto Rico is in danger. Please help if you’re able to!