Is John Cena Retiring After Brutal Loss At WWE No Mercy? — His Answer May Surprise You

Could John Cena be getting ready to say goodbye to the WWE for good? The beloved wrestler was asked that question after losing to Roman Reigns at WWE No Mercy, and he made a shocking statement about his future!

“I just think my role is different,” John Cena, 40, told WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, 67, when asked about retiring during an appearance on RAW Talk. “Regardless of if I have outside opportunities or not… I’m 40 years old and I have 15 years of track experience here in the WWE and not in a normal level, at an elite level. I don’t know how longer I can keep it up. If I had opportunities outside, great. If I didn’t, I think I got to know when to say when at that point, and I’m not done. But I don’t know if I can keep going at the pace that I’ve been going. I think that’s a major thing for me to try to consider. This is my family. This is my life. I eat, breathe, and sleep WWE. I don’t think anyone, whether they like me or they don’t, I don’t think anybody can argue that. So I guess I’ll be like a weird Batman character when they shine the light, I’ll come a runnin’.”

John’s latest response to the idea of retiring comes after his shocking loss to Roman Reigns, 32, during WWE No Mercy on Sept. 24. John’s been at this for a long time, and we totally see where he is coming from in regards to possibly taking a step back in the future. He’s one of the busiest guys out there. In addition to the WWE, John has a flourishing acting career. He’s got two movies, Daddy’s Home 2 and Ferdinand, coming out in 2017. He’s also going to be in the Transformers spinoff movie, Bumblebee.

On top of all that, John is preparing to get married to Total Bellas and WWE star Nikki Bella, 33! He proposed to Nikki with a gorgeous 4.5 carat diamond ring in April 2017. They haven’t revealed a date yet, but the couple currently in the middle of planning their nuptials! John told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s definitely taking part in the planning process with Nikki. John certainly has a lot on his plate!

