Congratulations are in order for Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, who got married over the weekend, one year after he popped the question. Here’s what she said about the ceremony!

“Wanted to let you know,” Idina Menzel tweeted on Sept. 25. “Married the love of my life Aaron Lohr this weekend @ our home. Dad & son walked me down aisle. It was magical.” So far, the Frozen star hasn’t shared any other details or revealed any photos of her dress, but it seems like the ceremony was beautiful and intimate. She also didn’t confirm the exact date of the wedding, but Idina made the announcement that Aaron proposed on Sept. 23, 2016, so it would make perfect sense if they decided to tie the knot exactly one year later, right?! The couple, who started dating in 2015, bought a house together in Encino, California in August of that year.

Although Idina and Aaron have only been romantically involved for two and a half years, they have some major history — they both starred in the film adaptation of Rent and Off-Broadway in See What I Wanna See. Before Aaron, Idina was married to Taye Diggs, who she wed in January 2003. She gave birth to their son, Walker Diggs, in Sept. 2009. The longtime couple ended their relationship in 2013, and their divorced was finalized a year later.

Just like with her wedding, Idina made the announcement about her engagement to Aaron quite unexpectedly. In a tweet thanking fans for their support of her album, she added, “As if this week couldn’t get any better I have wonderful news…my man and I are engaged! We are so happy. It’s a beautiful time.” We could not be happier for this stunning couple and cannot wait to see the sure-to-be stunning photos from the ceremony!

