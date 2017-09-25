Grace VanderWaal Covers Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ & It’s Mind-Blowingly Good

Anyone else obsessed with Grace VanderWaal’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ cover? Watch her take on Taylor Swift’s hit for a radio station on Sept. 22 here!

Grace VanderWaal, 13, has one hell of a career ahead of her, that’s for sure. Watch her cover Taylor Swift‘s song “Look What You Made Me Do” at the 1075 The River radio station in Nashville, TN, above — we especially love how she puts her own spin on the chorus! See more pics of Grace here.

Grace definitely reminds us of Taylor, especially thanks to that adorable haircut. But the America’s Got Talent Season 11 winner has a spectacular voice all of her own, and it’s awesome to see her perform original songs and reimagine others, like what she did here with “LWYMMD.” “Thank you @1075theriver for having me! I had a such a great time,” Grace tweeted after the appearance, “So great meeting my fans and hearing my song Moonlight on the radio.” Check out her diary of the day below!

Following the release of her singles “Moonlight”, “Sick of Being Told” and “So Much More than This,” Grace’s debut studio album Just the Beginning will arrive Nov. 3, and we can’t wait to see what she’s been cooking up. Meanwhile, Grace is calling upon fans to help out with her next music video. You can handwrite a message finishing one of three statements (“‘Beautiful’ means…,” “I am most grateful for…” and “Happiness is…”) and it might be featured in the “So Much More Than This” video! You can learn more about how to participate here.

Thank you @1075theriver for having me! I had a such a great time ❤️ So great meeting my fans and hearing my song Moonlight on the radio 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pehsAckoPE — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) September 22, 2017

Saving seats never looked so cute ❤️🐶❤️ @1075theriver pic.twitter.com/YIrBR4W8OQ — Grace VanderWaal (@GraceVanderWaal) September 22, 2017

