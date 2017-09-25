Donald Trump Is Wrong & The NFL Needs America’s Support Now More Than Ever

I love America. I also respect the presidency of the United States of America, but to call peaceful protesters SOB’s is plain wrong. Here’s my take on why the NFL needs our support now more than ever.

When Donald Trump, the President of the United States, calls NFL football players, “son’s of bi**hes,” he proves his lack of understanding for the Constitution which clearly states and defends our freedom of speech. As more NFL players take a knee, joining the protest started by Colin Kaepernick, Mr. Trump should understand these athletes are not disrespecting the flag, our country or the national anthem. No, they are all patriots deserving of our respect and support as they participate in a revolution, trying to make a change, while standing up for their beliefs.

I love football because it is something I share with my father. I grew up learning about football through my old man and it is how we can both better understand and relate to each other. Thanks to my father, I have a decent grasp on what is happening in the world and why. I understand clearly that NFL players peacefully protesting is part of an American ideal which this country is built upon and is part of what makes it the greatest country in the world. It’s the racism the NFL players are objecting to that is what’s absolutely un-American.

How does a father watching football in 2017 with his son explain why the President is calling Von Miller, or his other favorite players on the Denver Broncos, names for not standing during the National Anthem? In a perfect world, my favorite players would only worry about cashing in on a red zone opportunity or making a pick six for a big play. But these are volatile days we are living in. These players are taking to the biggest stage in the world because football has taken over baseball as the national pastime and speaking out is the right thing to do. While I, like many, questioned Colin’s controversial protest when it began, the NFL, and all of the player protesters, deserve our support and admiration now more than ever.

In a statement released by his team, The New England Patriots, NFL owner, 5-time Super Bowl Champion and Trump supporter Bob Kraft, expressed his disappointment in the President. Speaking about the President’s now infamous ‘SOB’ speech made Friday, Sept. 22nd in Alabama, where he growled like reality TV star imploring NFL owners to fire protesting players, Kraft rebutted stating, “There is no greater unifier in this country than sports and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics.” Sports is indeed a great unifier and in this case NFL players are trying to rid the country of racism, police brutality and anti-semitism.

Our President has it backwards. The guys taking a knee in the NFL are the very fine people and the white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia are the SOB’s who need to be fired. Mr. President, please respect the citizens of this great nation exercising their rights men like NFL star Pat Tillman died defending.

