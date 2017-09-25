Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More A-List Bombshells That Wore T-Shirts As Dresses

It’s the sexiest, edgiest trend in ages! Of course, we’re referring to turning a t-shirt into a skimpy dress! Kylie Jenner may have taken this look to the next level but loads more celebs have honed this style choice! Check them out!

When it comes to fashion trends, it’s nearly impossible to stay on top of what is catching fire. That’s why sometimes you’ve gotta go wild and do something completely unexpected! And that brings us to the funnest look in existence right now: the t-shirt dress! And some of your fave celebs have this stunning look down to a science! Let’s review the famous females who truly make this fashion choice iconic! Head here for tons more pics of famous folk rocking t-shirt dresses!

If we’re being honest, the innovator of this trend is arguably none other than Kim Kardashian, 36! Or at the very least, she’s the one who brought the look to the forefront! Whether it’s an upscale event or a wild night on the town, Kimmy makes the t-shirt dress look sexy as hell! And it appears her younger siblings Kylie, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 21, definitely adopted this edgy style and we are not complaining! Those Kardashian curves stun in draping tees!

Whether the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars started this trend or not, Hollywood has definitely taken to it! Pop princesses like Katy Perry, 32, have totally owned this casual-classy attire! And let’s not forget Barbadian beauty! Rihanna, 29, brings all kinds of sex appeal to this innovative look! Even some actresses have tried out this sensationally versatile trend! Stars like Bella Thorne, 19, have put their own personal spin on the t-shirt dress and we can’t get enough of it! Here’s hoping this trend is here to stay!

HollywoodLifers, which celeb totally knows how to pull off a t-shirt as a dress?! Let us know below!