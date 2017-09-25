Cardi B Hilariously Shades Taylor Swift While Celebrating Taking Top Spot On Billboard Charts

First, Cardi B came for Taylor Swift’s #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, she’s coming for Taylor herself! It’s all in good fun, but you have to see the way that she jokingly shades the ‘LWYMMD’ singer — watch!

Look what you made her do! Cardi B, 24, accomplished a major musical milestone — her hit song, “Bodak Yellow”, nabbed the #1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 charts! Her label threw her a huge bash to celebrate, and at one point, Cardi took the mic to give a passionate speech (scroll down to watch). She thanked all her friends, family, and colleagues for helping her get to the top. Oh, and Taylor Swift, 27. Why? Because she knocked Taylor’s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do” out of the #1 spot! Cardi didn’t mention Taylor by name, but it was pretty clear who she was talking about, because she started singing and shimmying to “LWYMMD” on the spot as her guests cracked up.

Sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Cardi was totally joking while throwing that epic shade, but it still has a little sting on it. “Look What You Made Me Do” was in the top spot on the charts for three weeks before Cardi dethroned her. Taylor’s probably not taking too much offense to this, though. She’s about to drop a new album that’s going to be massively successful!

Cardi’s huge party was well-deserved. Her friends cheered and carried flaming bottles of champagne down stairs as her partygoers danced in front of her gold records. As she spoke to her guests, huge balloons that spelled out “Cardi B” floated behind her. So cool! Cardi didn’t just get the #1 spot on the charts, which would have been impressive enough on its own. She also became the second female rapper to hit #1 without another person on the track — first being Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing)”. How awesome is that?

